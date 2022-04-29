Clayton County police issue Mattie's Call in search for missing 88-year-old

article

Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in their search for a missing 88-year-old man who has been previously diagnosed with dementia.

According to investigators, Larry Raines was last seen driving a white Chevrolet away from 7422 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro around 10:12 a.m. The vehicle has a Georgia license plate numbered CGT5364.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

The car is not registered to Raines and was at the location on Tara Blvd. to be serviced for repairs, police said.

Raines is described as a white male with gray hair or a bald head, standing 5 ft. and 10 in. tall, weighing 147 pounds. Prior to his disappearance, he was seen wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt, tan khaki pants, and a black and red ball cap.

Anyone with any information the whereabouts of Raines should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.