Police: Missing 16-year-old Clayton County boy's phone traced to College Park

Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a runaway teenager who was last seen Sunday night.

Officials say at around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 5400 block of Waterfall Court in College Park after reports of a missing teenager.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Preston Cobb ran away from his home. His phone was tracked to the 5700 block of Riverdale Road in College Park, but he wasn't located in the area.

Cobb is described as wearing 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing teenager was last known to be wearing a black Michael Kors hoodie, black jeans, and black Air Force 1's sneakers.

If you have any information on where of Preston Cobb could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.