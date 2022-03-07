Bipolar Clayton County man reportedly missing for weeks, police say

article

Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing for weeks.

Officials say 41-year-old Oresta Grant was last seen at his home on the 1000 block of Lake Regency Drive two weeks ago.

Grant, who suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, is known to be around the area of State Route 85 and Garden Walk Boulevard.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds.

Police do not know what Grant was wearing when he disappeared.

If you have any information on where Oresta Grant is, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE