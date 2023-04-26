Clayton County police ask community to look out for missing 15-year-old girl

article

The Clayton County Police Department has asked residents to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl who they say left home without permission.

Alexis Stewart was described as a young Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Police say Stewart frequents the area of Old Dixie Road and the north end of Tara Boulevard.

Anyone with information on where Stewart is or could be is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, or call 911.