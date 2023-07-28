4 people, 1 dog killed after speeding car crashes, catches on fire on I-75

Four people and a dog are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Clayton County.

Police say it was just after 1 a.m. when the car heading south clipped another vehicle right at I-75's exit to I-285 eastbound.

The speeding car flipped, hit a tree and burst into flames.

Officers called the crash one of the worst wrecks they've seen in a number of years.

Investigators say one of the people who died in the crash is male. They believe the others are a man and two women, but they aren't sure due to the condition of their bodies.

The driver of the other car was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

Police have no idea why the car that caused the wreck was going so fast.

"We have multiple witnesses for this incident. From what the witnesses advised there was no racing," said Julia Isaac, a community liaison for the Clayton County Police. "This car was going over 100 miles per hour by itself."

Officials say the accident is a grim reminder of how speed can kill - especially on highways at night.

They say getting to your destination a few minutes later is certainly better than ending up in a tragic wreck.

Multiple lanes of the interstate remain closed while crews work at the scene.

Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes if possible.