Clayton County girl, 16, missing since January last seen leaving for school

Clayton County police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Saniyah Parker left for school on January 11 and has not been seen since.

Saniyah is described as a 16-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’06" in height and weighs 230lbs.

Saniyah was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 ext 8.