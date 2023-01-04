Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County officials arrest suspect wanted in 2021 murder

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Daniel Allen (Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have arrested a man wanted in Clayton County for shooting multiple people and killing one back in 2021.

Police say Daniel Allen, 18, drove into The Life at Pine Grove apartment complex in Riverdale before jumping out of his vehicle and firing a weapon on Oct. 26, 2021.

After the incident, he was listed at number four on the Clayton County sheriff's top 10 most wanted with five felony warrants for his arrest.

Those warrants included two counts of felony murder, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated assault.

On Jan. 3, the Sheriff's Elite Fugitive Squad was able to track Allen down in Newnan with the help of their police department and take him into custody.

At the time of the original crime, Allen was 17 years old.