Clayton County traffic stop turned to foot-chase, drug and weapon seizure, deputies say

A Clayton County traffic stop ended in a chase, arrest and seizure, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they stopped a 2011 Nissan Sentra at the Jonesboro Road and Interstate 75 South ramp. During the stop, officials said one man exited the vehicle and took off running across the interstate.

The Morrow and Lake City Police joined the search for the suspect. A K-9 officer tracked the suspect to a bush along the interstate where he was taken into custody.

Officials searched the Sentra and said they seized 10 grams of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of marijuana, an AK-47 assault rifle and a glock handgun.

Deputies said Demetrius Raquez Johnson and Jacorey Jacobs were arrested in the incident and taken to the Clayton County Jail.