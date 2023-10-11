Clarkston police search for gunman, witnesses to deadly shooting

article

A gunman is on the run and police say they want to speak with several witnesses who ran from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Clarkston apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. inside the Silver Oaks Apartment complex located at 1281 Brockett Road. Clarkston Police say officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in one of the units. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say multiple people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and investigators are working to track them down.

Investigators spent the evening combing over the scene for evidence, speaking to residents, and checking nearby surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarkston Police Department.