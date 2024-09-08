Shots fired during wellness check, Clarkesville man in the hospital

Police were called to perform a welfare check at an apartment complex in Clarkesville. It ended with shots being fired.

At around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, a Clarkesville police officer was dispatched to the Cameron At Clarkesville Apartments to check on a possibly suicidal person.

After the officer wasn't able to make contact with the person, a Demorest police officer was called for backup.

That responding officer reported seeing 41-year-old Aaron Allen Patterson walking with a handgun. Patterson then reportedly ran away from the officers. Habersham County sheriff's deputies responded for backup.

While looking for Patterson, an officer said he was found armed with a rifle. The officer reportedly tried speaking to Patterson until he turned toward them with the gun. Multiple officers fired shots.

Patterson was rushed to the hospital by helicopter with multiple gunshot wounds. He remains in critical condition.

The GBI is looking into this incident.