Clark Atlanta University students headed to Paris to study fashion

Two Clark Atlanta University Art and Fashion students are headed to Paris to study fashion.

The Fulton County Department of Arts and Culture hosted a send-off for the two young women who were selected as part of the Fulton County Fashion Art Culture & Education initiative.

The department says the students' journey represents the commitment of the community to support and empower young talents in the field of arts and culture.

Amari Franklin, a senior majoring in Fashion Design, and Ficara Akins, a sophomore and Advertising Design major minoring in Fashion Merchandising, learned of the Paris Experience initiative by e-mail. The application process included submitting letters of recommendation and completing a quick fashion collection.

The students will be in Paris for 10 days. They will visit design houses and manufacturers and immerse themselves in all things art and fashion during the tour. They will also work with designers during Noir Fashion Week.

