Clark Atlanta University kicks off homecoming with national recognition honors

There is a lot to celebrate at Clark Atlanta University. The Largest private HBCU in Georgia is getting national recognition on this homecoming weekend.

"Homecoming week is one of the busiest, yet most exciting times of the year," Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George French exclaims.

Vendors from across the country are setting up and homecoming decorations are on display as alums, students and faculty get ready for another weekend of college camaraderie. But this year the celebration is multifaceted.

"We celebrate in the classroom, as evidenced by the School of Education, according to U.S. news and world reports our School of Education is ranked #3 in Georgia and #2 nationwide HBCU," Dr. French boasts. "And our school of social work, according to U.S. News and World Report indicates is number one among HBCU's."

The campus is expanding as enrollment has hit the highest in a decade at 4100 students. Dr. French says construction is underway for three different buildings.

"We are preparing to begin simultaneous construction on a new student success center, a new 400 bed residence hall and a new dining facility," Dr. French said.

You may be wondering how the 24 students are doing who were displaced when floodwaters damaged their dorms.

"These pipes below us are over 100 years old. That infrastructure wasn't built to support that. So what we are doing now is revamping our design of those rooms so it can't happen again," The 4-year leader said.

Lastly, Dr. French says security has been upgraded following a shooting near the campus last homecoming, that injured 4 people.

Homecoming attracts so many alums like Juanita Eber, who is a spry 93-years-old and a former Miss CAU.

"I love Clark Atlanta University- it was Clark College when I went. All of us just about know each other on the hill," said 1952 graduate Juanita Eber.

Ms. Eber says the biggest challenge this year will be on the football field, since the team has not won a game this year.