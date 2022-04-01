Clark Atlanta quarterback arrested after police chase through DeKalb County

article

Police have charged the quarterback of Clark Atlanta University with drug possession, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and more after a police chase through DeKalb County earlier this week.

Officials say on March 27, DeKalb County police and Georgia State Patrol officers responded to a convenience store on Candler Road after reports of a large gathering of vehicles.

When they attempted to clear the area out, troopers say they noticed a vehicle leaving the parking lot with illegal window tint on all of its windows.

When the trooper tried to stop the car, officials say the driver sped off, leading to a high-speed chase in which the vehicle hit another motorist.

Once troopers were able to stop the car, they took two people into custody.

Police say officers searching the vehicle found a pistol, a rifle, and marijuana.

The driver, 23-year-old Elijah Odom, was charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, speeding, hit-and-run, failure to maintain lane, passing shoulder of the road, failing to obey stop sign and red lights, possession of marijuana, and illegal window tint.

Investigators say Odom's Instagram page shows him driving recklessly and performing burnouts and doughnuts on Candler Road on the day of his arrest.

Records show that Odom is the quarterback for the Clark Atlanta University Panthers. FOX 5 has reached out to the university for comment but has not heard back yet.

The passenger in the vehicle was not charged with anything and has been released from custody.

