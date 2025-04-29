Civil rights group to address controversial history lesson in Rockdale County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A national civil rights organization plans to speak out Tuesday about a controversial classroom lesson at a Rockdale County elementary school that involved racially segregated signs.
What we know:
The New Order National Human Rights Organization announced it will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to address concerns over a history lesson taught at Honey Creek Elementary School. According to the group, parents are also expected to attend the event.
The controversy began last week when a teacher reportedly placed "Whites Only" and "Colored Only" signs around the school as part of a lesson on civil rights pioneer Ruby Bridges. School officials said the teacher did not get approval for the lesson plan in advance.
The other side:
District administrators have said they are investigating the incident and reviewing protocols for lesson planning related to sensitive historical topics.