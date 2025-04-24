NAACP condemns segregation signs at Rockdale County school

article

An investigation is underway at Honey Creek Elementary School in Rockdale County after a teacher reportedly used unapproved materials for a social studies activity centered around a historical figure in American history.

The lesson focused on Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to attend the formerly all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis in 1960.

Ruby Nell Bridges at age 6, was the first African American child to attend William Franz Elementary School in New Orleans after Federal courts ordered the desegregation of public schools

What we know:

According to reports, the teacher posted signs that read "For Whites Only" and "For Colored Only" as part of the lesson.

A parent of a Honey Creek Elementary student addressed the Rockdale County Board of Education during its April 17 meeting to express concern over the signs (watch meeting here). She urged the board to take the investigation seriously and emphasized the need for accountability. The parent also claimed that the spouse of a school administrator had "shamed" her on the Nextdoor app after she posted about the incident online. In addition, she requested that counseling be offered to students who may have been emotionally affected by the display.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, the school's principal stated that although there was no belief of "ill intent," the activity was not part of the teacher’s submitted lesson plan and had not been approved by school administration.

Letter from the school

What they're saying:

Following the incident, the principal of Honey Creek Elementary sent a letter to parents and guardians.

"Please know that this activity was not included in the teacher’s submitted lesson plans and was not approved by school administration. While we do not believe there was ill intent, we do expect all faculty to follow the plans that are submitted and approved."

On Thursday morning, the Georgia NAACP and Rockdale County NAACP issued a joint statement strongly condemning the incident:

"The Georgia NAACP and The Rockdale County NAACP are appalled and heartbroken by the deeply disturbing incident at a Rockdale County school, where a water fountain was defaced with a sign reading ‘White Only.’ This isn’t just an act of ignorance—it’s a chilling echo of our nation’s darkest chapters. It is a stark reminder that the legacy of segregation is not history for many—it is still a lived reality."

"Let us say this with absolute clarity: Racism has no place in our schools, in our communities, or in our country. This was not a prank. This was an act of racial hostility that reopens wounds still felt by generations of Americans who have fought, and continue to fight, for equality and dignity."

"This moment demands more than outrage—it demands action."

"We call on the Rockdale County School District to move swiftly and decisively. Accountability is non-negotiable. But accountability alone is not enough. This moment must spark comprehensive, systemic change:"

Mandatory anti-racism education rooted in historical truth

Cultural competency training for all educators, administrators, and students

Safe spaces for dialogue led by trusted voices from our communities

Transparent engagement with parents and stakeholders, rooted in trust, equity, and repair

"The Georgia NAACP and the Rockdale County NAACP stand in solidarity with every student who felt devalued, every parent who felt betrayed, and every educator who believes in justice. We will not let this moment pass quietly. We are here—to confront, to collaborate, and to help this community heal with purpose."

"This is not about one sign. It is about what we allow, what we teach, and what we stand for."

"The time for silence is over."

"The time for transformation is now."

Georgia State NAACP

Rockdale County NAACP

Why Segregation is Taught in Georgia Schools

Big picture view:

Segregation is taught in Georgia public schools—and in other states—as an essential part of U.S. history. The goal is to help students understand the country’s past, particularly the long and ongoing struggle for civil rights and racial equality.

Segregation was a defining aspect of life in the United States, especially in the South, during the 19th and 20th centuries. Georgia played a major role in both enforcing segregation laws and in the fight to end them. For example, Atlanta was home to numerous civil rights leaders and organizations. Understanding Georgia’s past is key to grasping national history and the civil rights movement.

Teaching about segregation also helps students build civic awareness, think critically about justice and fairness, and recognize contemporary forms of inequality.

Curriculum Standards in Georgia

Dig deeper:

According to the Georgia Standards of Excellence (GSE), segregation and civil rights topics are integrated into the social studies curriculum across all grade levels.

Elementary School (Grades 2–5):

Younger students are introduced to influential civil rights figures such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Jackie Robinson. By fourth grade, students study the Reconstruction era and the rise of Jim Crow laws. Fifth grade students examine landmark events between 1950 and 1975, including the Civil Rights Movement, Brown v. Board of Education, and the Montgomery Bus Boycott, as well as the roles of Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall, and others.

Middle and High School:

Older students analyze post-WWII social and political dynamics in more depth. U.S. History courses explore civil rights legislation, protests, and the effort to dismantle segregation through legal and social activism.

For more information on Georgia’s social studies standards, visit the official site: Georgia Standards – Grade 4 Social Studies