City Springs Theatre Company brings 'Jersey Boys' to Georgia

"Sherry." "Big Girls Don’t Cry." "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)." "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You."

What’s better than listening to one of these pop music classics? Easy: hearing them all performed live on stage here in Metro Atlanta.

The Broadway blockbuster — and we do mean blockbuster — "Jersey Boys" opens tomorrow night in Sandy Springs thanks to City Springs Theatre Company, filling the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center with the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons through August 11th.

Considering it ran on Broadway for more than a decade, won the Tony Award for Best Musical, and was adapted into a feature film directed by Clint Eastwood, it’s likely that you’re already very familiar with "Jersey Boys." But, just in case you’re not, the musical traces the meteoric rise of the group The Four Seasons in the 1960s. At City Springs, cast members include Haden Rider (as Frankie Valli), Nick Walker Jones (as Bob Gaudio), Alec Beard (as Tommy DeVito), JD Myers (as Nick Massi), and Tyler Pirrung (as Bob Crewe).

Performances of "Jersey Boys" begin tomorrow night and continue for five weeks only at the Byers Theatre (1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs) — for information on showtimes and tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive morning with the stars of this highly-anticipated production!