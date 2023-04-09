Early voting begins Monday in Mableton run-off elections

In Mableton, voters of the newly-created city still have a big decision to make when it comes to city leadership.

Residents will return to the polls starting Monday to cast their votes in the runoff election for mayor and city council districts 2,3,4 and 5.

Election officials hope for greater turnout after calls for de-annexation and a slow start during the special election March 21 that saw about 6,000 ballots cast out of about 47,000 registered voters.

"We see posters and stuff, but I guess we don’t really pay attention," one resident told FOX 5. "I had no clue that was even going on, not even going to lie to you," another voter admitted.

Voters who did know what was going on selected Ron Davis for Mableton City Council District 1 and Debora Herndon, who ran unopposed, for District 6.

No candidate for mayor or Districts 2,3,4, or 5 secured more than 50-percent of the vote, so those races will head into a runoff.

READ MORE ABOUT THE CANDIDATES RUNNING IN MABLETON

Candidates still in the running include: Aaron Carman and Michael Owens for city mayor, Monica Evette Delancy and Dami Oladapo for District 2 City Council, Keisha Jeffcoat and Yashica Marshall for District 3, Patricia Auch and Cassandra Lynn Brown for District 4 and TJ Fergusson and Cheryl Davis for District 5.

Cobb County Election officials say residents can vote early starting Monday, April 10 at two locations—Mable House Arts Center and South Cobb Community Center. Both are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can also use ballot drop boxes available inside those two locations during voting hours.

Early Voting will go on until April 14. Election Day is Tuesday, April 18. There will be 15 different polling precincts open then. Election officials say city leadership will set the tone for the newly-formed community.

For more information about the candidates, click here. For information on where to vote, you can head over to the secretary of state’s website.