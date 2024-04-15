City of Decatur hosting hiring event for parks and rec jobs this summer

article

Looking for a job this summer? The City of Decatur might have an opportunity for you.

This Friday, a hiring event is scheduled at Decatur Legacy Park on Columbia Drive, starting at 10 a.m. Hiring managers will be conducting interviews for parks and recreation jobs, afterschool care, and summer camp counselor positions.

To participate, all you need to do is register for the event and apply for positions on decaturga.com/jobs.