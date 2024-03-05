City of Atlanta, firefighters relationship frayed after breakdown in policy talks

Atlanta firefighters could be in danger of not receiving pay increases in the future, according to Nate Bailey, president of the Professional Firefighters of Georgia. Bailey says it boils down to a breakdown in communication.

"After that meeting, we got ghosted!" Bailey complained.

City of Atlanta, Atlanta fire union relationship strained

Relations between firefighters, represented by IAFF Local 134, and city officials have become frayed. At issue are internal policies which address how firefighters and EMTs could be paid in the future.

"Anyone who could make a decision on operations, finance, or policy was in the room, and we met and conferred. We discussed policy. One of the contentious issues was we wanted a certain number of staffing on the trucks and the administration said we don't want to commit to that," Bailey told the Atlanta City Council on Monday.

Bailey says if Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens does not come to the table to address these policies soon, there could be more problems.

"We're in the middle of fixing the payroll problems, but we had to put them on notice because if we don't fix the internal fire department human resources policies. We are going to have to do it again. And they’ll quit," said Bailey.

"We're not worried about budget items. We want to fix internal policies, so the city doesn't get sued," Bailey added.

Atlanta firefighters negotiations with city on hold

Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond says he understands the firefighter's anxiety.

"Using soft power, I am sure myself and other members of the Public Safety Committee in particular are reaching out to the administration to meet as soon as possible," Bond replied.

Bond got clarification on the delay last Tuesday. Bond says the mayor’s office indicates it must follow the law. The city ordinance states a vote must be taken to nominate a person to represent the firefighters. The hold-up, according to the mayor’s office, is that vote.