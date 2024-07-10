City Council votes to revoke license of South Fulton smoke shop after police raid

article

A South Fulton smoke shop has lost its business license after it was accused of illegally selling marijuana.

The South Fulton City Council voted on Tuesday night to revoke the license of Air Freshener Depot II, which is located on Campbellton Road.

The store has been closed since early May when a SWAT team raided the business.

Police accuse the smoke shop of peddling weed, but the store's lawyer says the products it sells didn't break any laws.

"We have a brand-new legal landscape where things that look like marijuana and smell like marijuana are not necessarily marijuana," Attorney Tom Church told FOX in June.

Shaizen Khoja, the store's manager, says the product they were selling was hemp, under the legal limit of Delta-9 THC, but officials say lab testing found a few products slightly exceeded the limit.

Khoja and his co-workers also face potential felony drug trafficking allegations.

"We’re fighting over a handful of tests that show slightly different numbers," Church said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Security footage from the raid (Supplied)

The store has filed a civil lawsuit in Georiga's superior court asking for a temporary restraining order against South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows and his department.