City of Atlanta releases statement about Red Martini Lounge

The City of Atlanta has released a statement regarding the eviction of Buckhead's Red Martini Lounge, characterizing the incident as a private dispute between the landlord and the business.

The statement, issued by the Nightlife Division of the Mayor's Office, indicated that city officials will monitor the situation closely while reaffirming their commitment to supporting local nightlife establishments.

Red Martini was evicted on Wednesday following a year-long dispute between the lounge's owners and their landlord. Brian Alt, who identified himself as the bar's owner, claimed that the eviction occurred despite his timely payment of rent.

Court documents reveal that the landlord-tenant dispute began in August 2023. A Fulton County Magistrate Court judge ruled in favor of the landlord, Raph + Rita Ventures, LLC, in December. Judge Todd Ashley noted in the ruling that the landlord had terminated the lease on August 4, 2023, and that Red Martini had been a tenant at sufferance since August 11, 2023, when it forcibly retook possession of the premises, excluding the landlord.

The court's decision also outlined the rent costs owed by Red Martini and ordered the removal of the tenants in December.

Following the eviction, looters reportedly arrived at the premises, stealing items including televisions and boxes of liquor, which were loaded into moving trucks.