Circle K offering up to 40 cents off gas on Aug. 1 to celebrate back to school

Circle K is celebrating students returning to school by offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas between 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday in metro Atlanta and at over 3,100 Circle K locations across the eastern U.S.

Customers can also celebrate the end of summer with more deals during the Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up, including 44oz. Polar Pop or Frosters for just 79 cents.

Click here to find the nearest Circle K to you.

*Up to 40 cents per gallon in certain cities in accordance with applicable laws. Fuel discount per gallon starts on August 1, 2024, at 4 p.m. (local time) and ends August 1 at 7 p.m. (local time) at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated fuel locations in states listed (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia), while supplies last. The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.