Cicada bobblehead released by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has introduced a unique addition to its collection: the first-ever Cicada Bobblehead.

This launch coincides with a rare overlap of the lifecycles of two cicada broods, resulting in an unprecedented emergence of trillions of these insects across the United States, particularly in the Midwest. This phenomenon, where 13- and 17-year cicadas emerge simultaneously, occurs only once every 221 years, with 2024 marking the first instance since 1803.

The Cicada Bobblehead features the insect's distinctive red eyes, short antennae, and membranous wings, all mounted on a grass-like base that displays its name. These individually numbered bobbleheads are available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store for $30 each, plus a flat-rate shipping fee of $8 per order. Shipping is expected to begin in November.

Cicadas, known for their lengthy underground lifecycle of 13 or 17 years, emerge in massive numbers to mate, ensuring the continuation of their species. This year's dual emergence involves Brood XIII in northern Illinois and Brood XIX in southern Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, and parts of the Southeast. Soil temperature plays a crucial role in triggering their emergence, with ideal conditions seeing up to 1.5 million cicadas per acre.

While cicadas' loud mating calls, reaching 80-100 decibels, can be jarring to humans, they are essential for the insects' reproductive success. Despite their intimidating appearance, cicadas are harmless to humans and are even considered a delicacy in many cultures around the world.

The state of Georgia is not in the area where both broods of cicadas have emerged, but there are still plenty of cicadas to be found in the state.

In fact, it's the biggest cicada emergence in centuries in the Peach State.

"This is the emergence of the 13-year cicada called the Great Southern Brood," University of Georgia entomology professor Dr. Nancy Hinkle explained. "It’s a novelty. It’s a great excuse to take your grandkids to the mountains, look for periodical cicadas, and explain the life cycles to them."

The cicadas can primarily be found in the northwestern part of the state but they have also been reported south of Macon.