Ciara honored with her own official day in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 30, 2024 8:39am EDT
Ciara at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Grammy-winning entertainer Ciara has received many accolades during her career, but this one is special.

The "1, 2 Step" singer was just honored with her own official day in her hometown of Atlanta.

After performing at State Farm Arena as part of Missy Elliot's Out of This World Tour, Ciara was surprised on stage by Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond.

Bond told the singer and the crowd that July 28, 2024, would be officially known in the city as Ciara Day.

"Forever grateful to my city," Ciara wrote on Instagram. "There's no place like home."

That wasn't the only big presentation to the Atlanta native. She was also presented with plaques celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album "Goodies."