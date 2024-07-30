Ciara honored with her own official day in Atlanta

article

Grammy-winning entertainer Ciara has received many accolades during her career, but this one is special.

The "1, 2 Step" singer was just honored with her own official day in her hometown of Atlanta.

After performing at State Farm Arena as part of Missy Elliot's Out of This World Tour, Ciara was surprised on stage by Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond.

Bond told the singer and the crowd that July 28, 2024, would be officially known in the city as Ciara Day.

"Forever grateful to my city," Ciara wrote on Instagram. "There's no place like home."

That wasn't the only big presentation to the Atlanta native. She was also presented with plaques celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album "Goodies."