Church sponsoring gas giveaway Saturday in Decatur for limited time

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:31AM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY - A church and gas station in Decatur are giving away free gas today. The giveaway is titled "Gas On God" and it's being held in conjunction with attorney Justin Miller and Xavier Peoples. 

It's happening Exxon station at 4847 Covington Highway in Decatur near Generation of Hope Church.

The giveaway began at 9 a.m. Aug. 12 and will end at 11 a.m. According to a Facebook post by the church, the gas will be available on a first come, first served basis.