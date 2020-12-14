Christmas trees donated to every fire station in Atlanta

With a little more than ten days to go before Christmas, Atlanta’s firefighters are now officially ready for Saint Nick.

Volunteers planned to drop off fully-decorated trees at every fire station in the city on Monday.

Station 21 Fire Capt. Kendale Mitchell said it’s not easy being away from family during the holidays.

“It is tough,” Capt. Kendale said. “Any time you're away working the long hours that we work as we are it's tough, but especially during the holidays.”

The donation was coordinated through the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, with Livable Buckhead donating and decorating the trees; and Roadie and Atlanta Falcons staff are delivering a total of 38 trees to the 36 City of Atlanta fire stations and to the Atlanta Fire headquarter and annex facilities.

"Firefighters since March have been on the frontlines of the COVID response,” said Shirly Anne Smith, director of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation. “They're away from their families, they're continuing to serve the city of Atlanta, and what better way to do that in the holidays than to bring them a Christmas tree that's already decorated."

"You know, just a small token of appreciation like that go a long way as far as morale," Capt. Mitchell said.

