Christmas cookies get a couture makeover at Grant Park shop

Ask Shiana White what makes her cookies special, and you’ll get a quick answer: “Quality! Quality as opposed to quantity.”

White is the owner of A Haute Cookie, the popular gourmet cookie shop located in Atlanta’s Grant Park. We first stopped by in April of 2019 (click here to see it!), not long after the shop had opened in the new The Beacon Atlanta development, and immediately fell in love with White’s decadent menu, which ranges from cookies and cookie pies to cookie milkshakes and even edible cookie dough.

“My son encouraged me to open up a shop,” White told us during that visit, explaining the backstory of her business idea. “I’m traveling around the world, and I noticed nobody had a nice, fat quality cookie.”

A Haute Cookie is open for pre-order and in-store order pick-ups only, due to the ongoing pandemic

MORE FOOD AND DRINK STORIES

Of course, the holidays are a very busy time at A Haute Cookie, which is open for pre-order and in-store order pick-ups only, due to the ongoing pandemic. There are numerous holiday cookie flavors available, including Double Chocolate Peppermint and Snickerdoodle Eggnog -- and White also cooks up vegan and gluten-free options.

Advertisement

The Good Day Atlanta feature team is basically in the mood for Christmas cookies year-round…but since we’re less than a month away from the big day, it seemed like an appropriate time to stop by A Haute Cookie and do a little baking. Oh, and did we mention a certain handsome feature reporter got to create his own cookie for the shop’s menu? Click the video player to check it out!

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO GET THE GOOD DAY DOWNLOAD IN YOUR INBOX