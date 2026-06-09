Chrisleys sue former attorney over criminal case defense

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The Brief Todd and Julie Chrisley have filed a $25 million lawsuit accusing a former defense attorney and his law firm of legal malpractice. The couple claims mistakes made during their federal fraud and tax evasion case led to their convictions and prison sentences. The attorney's former law firm says it will vigorously defend against the allegations.



Todd and Julie Chrisley, the reality television stars behind "Chrisley Knows Best," have filed a lawsuit accusing one of their former defense attorneys and his law firm of legal malpractice in the federal criminal case that led to their convictions and prison sentences, according to The Associated Press.

What we know:

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Atlanta, seeks more than $25 million in damages from the law firm Balch & Bingham and attorney Chris Anulewicz, who led the couple's defense during their federal fraud prosecution.

The Chrisleys contend that legal mistakes made during the case contributed to their convictions on bank fraud, tax evasion and related charges. They allege the actions of their former legal team caused them to spend time in prison, damaged their reputations and separated them from their family.

Claims against former attorney

What they're saying:

According to the lawsuit, the law firm portrayed itself as qualified to handle one of the country's highest-profile federal criminal cases but failed to provide competent representation.

The complaint alleges Anulewicz lacked significant criminal defense experience and that the firm either knew or should have known he was not qualified to lead the case. The Chrisleys further claim the firm pursued the representation because of the publicity associated with the family's celebrity status.

The lawsuit also accuses Anulewicz of encouraging the couple to invest $75,000 in a food truck startup operated by his brother-in-law while he was representing them.

Anulewicz is no longer employed by Balch & Bingham and now works for another law firm.

Focus on evidence challenge

Dig deeper:

A central claim in the lawsuit involves evidence gathered during the federal investigation.

The Chrisleys argue their legal team successfully persuaded a judge to suppress physical documents obtained during what the lawsuit describes as an unlawful search conducted by the Georgia Department of Revenue. However, they contend their attorney failed to seek suppression of additional evidence that investigators later obtained, including emails, bank records and financial documents.

The lawsuit alleges those records became the foundation of the government's case and that federal prosecutors would not have had enough evidence to secure convictions without them.

Criminal case and pardon

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors accused the Chrisleys and a former business partner of using false documents to obtain millions of dollars in fraudulent loans from banks in the Atlanta area.

Prosecutors said the couple used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle that included luxury vehicles, designer clothing, real estate and travel. Authorities also alleged Todd Chrisley later filed for bankruptcy while leaving behind more than $20 million in debt.

A federal jury convicted the couple in Atlanta in June 2022. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley received a seven-year sentence.

Both were released after receiving a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump.

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Firm responds

The other side:

Patrick T. O'Connor, an attorney representing Balch & Bingham and Anulewicz, said Monday that neither defendant had been formally served with the lawsuit and declined to comment on the specific allegations.

He said the claims would be "vigorously defended."

The Chrisleys, who now live in Tennessee, are requesting a jury trial and seeking compensatory damages exceeding $25 million, along with attorney fees and legal costs.