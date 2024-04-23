Choosing the right weight loss plan can be tricky | These tips from an obesity physician might help

Many of us have tried diets and weight-loss programs, some successful, others not so much.

But Dr. Alicia Shelly, an obesity physician with the Wellstar Center for Best Health, says you have a lot of options.

So, first, Shelly says, ask questions.

You want to make sure you understand all aspects of the program, because there are many weight-loss programs out there," she says.

Next, Dr. Shelly says, think about how much structure and support you need.

"Some programs will have you coming in every week, some will have you coming every month, and you decide what's best for you," she says. "I've had patients who do like a boot camp, where they go into a gym, and they're with a group of ladies, a group of men, or it's just a group of people, and it allows them to have that accountability."

Ask yourself how well the plan you are considering really fits your lifestyle, personality and needs, she says.

"All of them will help you lose weight," Dr. Shelly explains. "But the question is, what is the one diet that's going to allow you to be able to sustain it over time? And so it's important to find something that you're able to use, utilize in your lifestyle and be able to maintain over time."

And, she says, think about your health goals.

"For example, if you have diabetes, you may want a low carbohydrate diet just because your body doesn't process carbs as well," Dr. Shelly says. "But, if you have heart disease or high blood pressure, you may want a low-salt diet."

Whatever you choose, Dr. Shelly says, try to cut back on processed foods that come in a can or box, and limit eating out, preparing your own meals whenever possible.

"Just because you're not adding a lot of salt, a lot of fat in, when you cook," she says.

Finally, when you can, choose whole foods, like vegetables and fruits.

"Drinking water is important, too," Dr. Shelly adds. "And, definitely cutting back on those sugary beverages, the sodas, the sweet tea, will be helpful as well with losing weight."