Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta moves patients to new Arthur M. Blank Hospital

In Brief Historic patient transfer: Hundreds of pediatric patients are being moved from the Egleston campus to the newly opened Arthur M. Blank Hospital, a state-of-the-art facility in Brookhaven.

New hospital capacity: The 19-story Arthur M. Blank Hospital has 446 beds, 116 more than the previous facility, and features cutting-edge technology to care for Metro Atlanta’s youngest patients.

Traffic advisory: The all-day transfer is expected to cause traffic delays around the hospital, particularly on Uppergate Drive, Starvine Way, Clairmont Road, and the I-85 frontage road. Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes.

Sunday marks a significant milestone for pediatric healthcare in metro Atlanta as Children's Healthcare of Atlanta begins moving hundreds of patients from its Egleston campus to the newly opened Arthur M. Blank Hospital. The state-of-the-art facility, located off I-85 at North Druid Hills Road, has been in the works for more than four years and officially opened its doors today.

Construction on the 19-story building, which spans 70 acres, began in February 2020 after the implosion of an old hotel that previously occupied the site. The hospital, which will serve the region’s youngest and most vulnerable patients, was made possible by the largest donation in CHOA’s history—$200 million from its namesake, Arthur M. Blank, co-founder of Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons.

"This hospital is ten times bigger than the Egleston campus, and we desperately needed more capacity," said a Children's Healthcare representative. "There were many days in the past where we had no available beds, but now the new hospital has 446 beds, 116 more than the Egleston campus."

RELATED STORIES

The move, which is expected to take all day, involves dozens of ambulances and even a helicopter to safely transfer patients from the old facility to the new one. With the massive transfer effort underway, authorities are warning drivers in the area to expect delays, particularly on Uppergate Drive, Starvine Way, Clairmont Road, and the I-85 frontage road. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Fortunately, weather conditions are not expected to impact the transfer, making for a smoother process as Atlanta's tiniest patients settle into their new home at the Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

The new hospital is equipped with the latest medical technology, ensuring that it can provide cutting-edge care to Metro Atlanta’s youngest residents.