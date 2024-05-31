Intersection to open near new Children's Healthcare of Atlanta hospital

A new intersection will open on Saturday near the new Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank hospital.

The new intersection opens on June 1 on North Druid Hills Road. Drivers will enter the facility at the new intersection just east of the former Tullie Road entrance.

The final configuration of the new intersection will come next year after the widening of North Druid Hills Road is complete.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Georgia Department of Transportation)

The improvements are in conjunction with continued construction of the hospital.

The $1.5 billion facility will provide 446 more beds for patients and is expected to open Sept. 29.