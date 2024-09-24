New Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta will feature fleet of robots

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's new Arthur M. Blank Hospital is set to open Sunday, and it's bringing a high-tech team of helpers along.

The hospital is launching one of the nation's largest fleets of robots to assist with various tasks throughout the facility.

Some of the robots will work behind the scenes, handling tasks such as delivering linens, transporting large supplies of medication, and disposing of medical waste.

In addition to these logistical roles, the hospital will also feature patient-facing robots.

These robots, designed with cartoon-inspired wraps to make them more child-friendly, will assist by delivering meals, medications, and picking up lab samples and other items needed for patient care.

This innovative use of robotics aims to improve efficiency while adding a touch of fun to the patient experience.