Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shows off new cancer center ahead of opening

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 7:45am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

New cancer and blood disorders center

Sneak peek at the new AFLAC Cancer & Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Arthur M. Blank Hospital, which is opening Sept. 29.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's new Arthur M. Blank Hospital is set to open its doors later this month, providing expanded care for young patients. 

A new highlight of the facility is the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, which will combine operations from the Scottish Rite and Egleston locations.

The state-of-the-art center will offer 98 beds, significantly increasing capacity from the previous 64. The new hospital is scheduled to open on Sept. 29.

This facility aims to enhance care and services for children facing cancer and blood disorders across the region.