Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shows off new cancer center ahead of opening

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's new Arthur M. Blank Hospital is set to open its doors later this month, providing expanded care for young patients.

A new highlight of the facility is the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, which will combine operations from the Scottish Rite and Egleston locations.

The state-of-the-art center will offer 98 beds, significantly increasing capacity from the previous 64. The new hospital is scheduled to open on Sept. 29.

This facility aims to enhance care and services for children facing cancer and blood disorders across the region.