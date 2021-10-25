Children could soon be eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Younger children could soon be getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, if regulators authorize it.

An FDA vaccine advisory panel will meet Tuesday to vote on whether to authorize the company's lower-dose vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

A CDC expert panel will meet November 2-3, 2021, to make a recommendation on whether the agency should recommend the shots for 28 million school-age children.

While they await the decision, White House vaccinations director Dr. Bechara Choucair says federal health officials and state leaders have been organizing a pediatric vaccine rollout.

Dr. Choucair says states have already enrolled more 25,000 pediatric vaccine providers.

"So, we wanted to make sure we're engaging with pediatricians, family physicians, pharmacies children's hospitals, community health centers, to make sure that they will be ready, they'll have the supply as soon as the CDC makes its final recommendation," Dr. Choucair says.

Unlike the initial rollout, which relied on mass vaccination sites and pharmacy chains, the pediatric vaccine distribution would rely heavily on pediatric and family medicine practices, where many children are already getting their other vaccinations.

"At the same time, we're also working with community health centers, where there are more than 3 million kids 5 to 11 receiving their care," Dr. Choucair says. "So, we want to make sure community health centers also have vaccines. Some parents are more comfortable with school-based vaccinations, so we're working on that as well."

Children's hospitals, pharmacies and rural health centers will also provide the Pfizer pediatric vaccine.

But polls show parents are split on shots, with almost a third telling the Kaiser Family Foundation's COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey last month they plan to vaccinate their kids right away, once a pediatric vaccine is authorized, and nearly 25% saying they will definitely not get their younger children vaccinated.

"A lot of people have legitimate questions about the vaccines," Dr. Choucair says. "We want to make sure they have facts. We want to make sure they're able to have conversations one-on-one with their doctors."

The Pfizer children's vaccine would be given in two doses, given three weeks apart.

If it is authorized, some children could be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

