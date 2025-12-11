Child, woman shot in southwest Atlanta
A 9-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman were shot in the leg Wednesday night in southwest Atlanta. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - A child and an adult woman were shot Wednesday night in southwest Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway SW after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 9-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman who had both been shot in the leg.
Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, police said.
What we don't know:
Detectives are investigating but have not released information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department's website. Photos came from a FOX 5 crew at the scene.