Child, woman shot in southwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A 9-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman were shot in the leg Wednesday night in southwest Atlanta. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 9-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman were shot in the leg Wednesday night in southwest Atlanta. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police have not released details about a suspect or motive.



A child and an adult woman were shot Wednesday night in southwest Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway SW after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 9-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman who had both been shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

What we don't know:

Detectives are investigating but have not released information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.