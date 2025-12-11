Georgia civil rights icon Joe Beasley dies at 88, NAACP says

article

The Brief Georgia NAACP announced the passing of civil rights leader Joe Beasley at age 88. The organization praised his lifelong dedication to human and civil rights in Georgia and worldwide. Beasley’s legacy is remembered for bold advocacy, humanitarian work and unwavering commitment to justice.



Longtime civil rights leader and humanitarian Joe Beasley has died, according to a statement posted by the Georgia NAACP.

What they're saying:

In its announcement, the organization honored Beasley’s decades of activism and global impact:

"Beasley devoted his life to uplifting our people, confronting injustice, and standing steadfast on the front lines of the struggle for human and civil rights not only in Georgia, but across the globe. His voice was bold, his spirit unbreakable, and his impact immeasurable."

The Georgia NAACP also extended condolences to Beasley’s family and the countless people affected by his work:

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and all whose lives were touched by his courage, leadership, and unwavering commitment to justice. We will honor his legacy in the most meaningful way: by continuing the work to which he dedicated his life. Rest in Power, Joe Beasley!"

Beasley was 88 years old.