Person arrested after 'suspicious' fire at abandoned Atlanta bank

The Brief One person was arrested after a suspicious fire at a former SunTrust bank in southeast Atlanta. Firefighters found flames inside but confirmed no one was in the building. The property, owned by St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, is slated for redevelopment into apartments and retail.



One person was arrested after an overnight fire at an abandoned bank building on Lakewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Fire officials said they believe the fire may have been intentionally set.

Firefighters arrived to find flames inside the former SunTrust branch late Wednesday evening. After putting out the fire, crews searched the building and confirmed no one was inside.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ One person was arrested after a suspicious fire at a former SunTrust bank in southeast Atlanta.

While officials stopped short of calling the fire arson, firefighters described the circumstances as "suspicious."

The Atlanta Fire Department confirmed that one person was taken into custody but did not release details about the suspect, including age, gender, or what charges they may face.

Dig deeper:

The building, formerly home to several nonprofits, is owned by St. Vincent de Paul Georgia. It has been slated for redevelopment, with plans to create 72 apartments and retail space on the property.

What's next:

Arson investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.