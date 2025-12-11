Man shot by own gun after Cobb County police stop, officials say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cobb police say a suspect accidentally shot himself while fleeing during an arrest attempt.

The Brief Cobb police say a suspect accidentally shot himself while fleeing during an arrest attempt. The gun discharged during the arrest, and no officers fired their weapons. The man was hospitalized and is expected to recover; Major Crimes is investigating.



A man was accidentally shot by his own gun while being arrested after a foot chase, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

Police said officers with the department’s Violent Crime Bureau attempted to arrest a suspect during a traffic stop when he ran away. The man fled into a parking garage in the 3100 block of Cobb Parkway, where officers believe he was fumbling with a gun as he ran.

Officers later located the suspect and began taking him into custody. During the arrest, his gun discharged, striking him, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police emphasized that no officers fired their weapons during the incident.

Dig deeper:

After the shooting, officers were seen focusing their investigation around a black Mercedes SUV parked inside the garage area.

A nearby worker told FOX 5 he heard the man may have been grazed in the head, though police have not confirmed that detail. The witness, who did not want to be identified, said a man and woman were inside the SUV before the gunshot.

What we don't know:

The Cobb County Major Crimes Unit is investigating. The suspect’s name and the reason officers were attempting to arrest him have not been released.