Man shot by own gun after Cobb County police stop, officials say
Cobb police say a suspect accidentally shot himself while fleeing during an arrest attempt.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was accidentally shot by his own gun while being arrested after a foot chase, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
What we know:
Police said officers with the department’s Violent Crime Bureau attempted to arrest a suspect during a traffic stop when he ran away. The man fled into a parking garage in the 3100 block of Cobb Parkway, where officers believe he was fumbling with a gun as he ran.
Officers later located the suspect and began taking him into custody. During the arrest, his gun discharged, striking him, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Police emphasized that no officers fired their weapons during the incident.
Dig deeper:
After the shooting, officers were seen focusing their investigation around a black Mercedes SUV parked inside the garage area.
A nearby worker told FOX 5 he heard the man may have been grazed in the head, though police have not confirmed that detail. The witness, who did not want to be identified, said a man and woman were inside the SUV before the gunshot.
What we don't know:
The Cobb County Major Crimes Unit is investigating. The suspect’s name and the reason officers were attempting to arrest him have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Cobb County Police Department via an emailed release and a FOX 5 crew speaking with a witness at the scene.