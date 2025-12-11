Expand / Collapse search

Man shot by own gun after Cobb County police stop, officials say

Published  December 11, 2025 7:45am EST
Cobb County
Cobb police say a suspect accidentally shot himself while fleeing during an arrest attempt.

The Brief

    • Cobb police say a suspect accidentally shot himself while fleeing during an arrest attempt.
    • The gun discharged during the arrest, and no officers fired their weapons.
    • The man was hospitalized and is expected to recover; Major Crimes is investigating.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was accidentally shot by his own gun while being arrested after a foot chase, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

Police said officers with the department’s Violent Crime Bureau attempted to arrest a suspect during a traffic stop when he ran away. The man fled into a parking garage in the 3100 block of Cobb Parkway, where officers believe he was fumbling with a gun as he ran.

Officers later located the suspect and began taking him into custody. During the arrest, his gun discharged, striking him, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police emphasized that no officers fired their weapons during the incident.

Dig deeper:

After the shooting, officers were seen focusing their investigation around a black Mercedes SUV parked inside the garage area.

A nearby worker told FOX 5 he heard the man may have been grazed in the head, though police have not confirmed that detail. The witness, who did not want to be identified, said a man and woman were inside the SUV before the gunshot.

What we don't know:

The Cobb County Major Crimes Unit is investigating. The suspect’s name and the reason officers were attempting to arrest him have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Cobb County Police Department via an emailed release and a FOX 5 crew speaking with a witness at the scene.

