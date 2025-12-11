One person hospitalized after house fire in southwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A house fire on Garibaldi Street SW sent one person to the hospital with visible burns. (FOX 5)

The Brief A house fire on Garibaldi Street SW sent one person to the hospital with visible burns. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Atlanta Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the blaze.



A person was taken to the hospital after a home caught fire Thursday morning, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Garibaldi Street SW, where they found the house engulfed in flames, a department spokesperson said.

The person inside the home had already made it out by the time firefighters arrived, but officials said the individual had visible burns.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.