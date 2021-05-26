Child struck by bullet walking with mom in SW Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta that sent a young child to the hospital.

The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened on Friday night at the intersection of Myrtle Drive and Alison Court.

According to police, before the shooting, an unnamed mother and her child were walking past a group of men arguing on the street.

When shots started firing, the mother and child fell to the ground. That's when she noticed her child's leg was bleeding.

The child was treated at Egleston Children's Hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators have not released information about any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.