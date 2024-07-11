Juvenile pulled from pool at DeKalb County apartment complex

article

DeKalb County police say they responded to a possible drowning on Thursday at The Legacy at Druid Hills on Druid Valley Drive on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a juvenile was pulled from a pool and taken to a hospital. At this time, it is not known if the child is alive or dead. Police told FOX 5 Atlanta they are still waiting for confirmation of the child's status.

No other information was provided. FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew at the scene.

