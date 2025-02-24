Child killed, 6 injured in multi-car crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

article

One child has died, and six others have been rushed to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the interstate near State Route 124.

What we know:

While details about the crash remain limited, DeKalb County Fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels tells FOX 5 that the collision involved multiple vehicles and two entrapments.

Medics rushed seven people to local hospitals for treatment.

Daniels said that one juvenile died from their injuries at Arthur M. Blank Hospital. Three others remain in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

Authorities have not shared what caused the crash.

Timeline:

The crash shut down all lanes of I-20 westbound for hours early Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m., all lanes had reopened to traffic.