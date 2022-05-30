Toddler found, father arrested in Dublin Amber Alert

article

The search for a Laurens County 2-year-old has ended, a middle Georgia sheriff's office says.

Authorities found Jacob Coney after issuing a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said 31-year-old Tyler Coney took his 2-year-old son from the child’s grandmother, and he left driving a 2000 Dodge Durango. Authorities said he had not legal rights to custody of his son. Investigators issued a description of Coney and his car, saying they may have been heading to Warner Robins.

On Monday, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office reported the child was found and returned home. The father was arrested.

