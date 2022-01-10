Child grazed by a bullet in DeKalb County shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department said a child was hospitalized after being hit by gunfire on Saturday night.
Police said a 10-year-old was grazed by a bullet fired at around 9:35 p.m. Jan. 8 from outside a home on Ridgetop Drive in southern DeKalb County.
Police said the child's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police haven't made an arrest or identified a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
