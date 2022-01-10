Expand / Collapse search

Child grazed by a bullet in DeKalb County shooting, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police said a 10-year-old was grazed by a bullet fired at around 9:35 p.m. Jan. 8 outside a home on Ridgetop Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department said a child was hospitalized after being hit by gunfire on Saturday night. 

Police said a 10-year-old was grazed by a bullet fired at around 9:35 p.m. Jan. 8 from outside a home on Ridgetop Drive in southern DeKalb County.

Police said the child's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Police haven't made an arrest or identified a suspect in the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE