Child grazed by a bullet in DeKalb County shooting, police say

article

The DeKalb County Police Department said a child was hospitalized after being hit by gunfire on Saturday night.

Police said a 10-year-old was grazed by a bullet fired at around 9:35 p.m. Jan. 8 from outside a home on Ridgetop Drive in southern DeKalb County.

Police said the child's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police haven't made an arrest or identified a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

