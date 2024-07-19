Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant

article

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has been unseated from the top spot in America's best fast-food restaurant.

The chicken sandwich chain has taken the top spot on USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards for nine straight years but didn't keep the streak on the latest findings.

Every year, the publication has editors select their picks and then allows readers to vote on the overall winners.

Despite its excellent customer service and popularity, Chick-fil-A dropped to third place on the 2024 list.

"Chick-fil-A is a favorite of many, including their friendly cow mascots who want you to 'eat mor chikin'.' The restaurant offers a variety of chicken-centric dishes, including nuggets and salads, but their classic chicken sandwich has been the most-ordered menu item at Chick-fil-A for (at least) two years running," the entry for Chick-fil-A reads.

Another chicken restaurant, KFC, got second place.

So who took the top spot?

In a surprise upset, Mexican chain Del Taco was voted the best fast-food chain of 2024.

To see the full list, click here.