Chick-fil-A most popular fast food in Georgia, search analysis reveals

National Fast-Food Day is coming up this Saturday, and to mark the occasion, the betting site Vegas Insider analyzed the most popular fast-food choices across the United States based on Google search data. The results reveal Georgia’s top favorites as well as national trends.

In Georgia, Chick-fil-A topped the list, followed by Domino’s, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Papa John’s to round out the top five. Wendy’s, Burger King, and Popeyes placed near the bottom of Georgia's top ten, with Taco Bell and Chipotle in the middle.

Nationally, Domino’s took the top spot, with McDonald’s in second place and Chick-fil-A third. Pizza Hut and Taco Bell ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, while Wendy’s and Subway appeared at the bottom of the national top ten list. Popeyes and Burger King just missed making the national top ten.

Vegas Insider’s rankings were based on an analysis of Google search volume for each fast-food chain.