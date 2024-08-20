Expand / Collapse search

Chicago DNC: Georgia leaders at the Democratic convention share experiences

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 20, 2024 11:56am EDT
2024 Election
FOX 5 Atlanta
US Senator Raphael Warnock, Democrat from Georgia, speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's no

Several leaders and other representatives from Georgia are attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. 

Sen Raphael Warnock, who has been a longtime supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, was one of the speakers on day one of the convention. 

Leaders include Minority Leader Gloria Butler (District 55), Harold Jones II (District 22), Nan Orrock (District 36), Sonya Halpern (District 39), Jason Esteves (District 9), Rep. Phil Olaleye (Disrict 59), and Elena Parent (District 42).

 While the Democrats are attending their national convention, Republicans in Georgia are taking to social media to make their arguments against Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz and speaking out about President Joe Biden.