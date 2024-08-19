Several leaders from Georgia Senate Democratic Caucus attending DNC convention

A delegation of leaders from the Georgia Senate Democratic Caucus are in Chicago to participate in the 2024 Democratic National Committee (DNC) Convention.

The group includes several prominent state senators: Minority Leader Gloria Butler (District 55), Harold Jones II (District 22), Nan Orrock (District 36), Sonya Halpern (District 39), Jason Esteves (District 9), and Elena Parent (District 42).

At the convention, Democrats from Georgia and across the nation will rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic nominees for President and Vice President of the United States.

The event will serve as a platform for Democrats to highlight their achievements, discuss the stakes of the upcoming election, and unite around core values such as democracy and freedom in their pursuit of a future for all Americans.

The 2024 Democratic Convention in Chicago aims to showcase what the Democratic Party stands for and to emphasize its track record of delivering progress for the American people.