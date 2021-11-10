After 2 decades, Chestatee 'Ghost Boat' removed from Lake Lanier

article

After 20 years, the Chestatee Ghost Boat has been removed from Lake Lanier.

The steel-hulled houseboat sunk on the Chestatee River arm of the lake in Lumpkin County two decades ago.

The sunken boat intrigued lake goers with its empty, broken chairs and other items that remained on the top of the vessel, giving the look like someone was still liking in the wreck.

Officials say no one was ever seen near the boat and a search for the owner of the houseboat was unsuccessful.

Tuesday, a crew of marine specialists removed the debris and the remaining steel hull, taking it to its final resting place in a nearby landfill.

"For years it was rumored that Lake Lanier was haunted. Though those that frequent the lake, know this to not be true." Lake Lanier Association Executive Director Jennifer Flowers said in a statement. "Now that the Chestatee Ghost Boat is in the landfill, we have removed any ghosts that were rumored to have inhabited Lake Lanier. Everyone can now rest easy."

This was the 11th houseboat removed from the lake as part of the Lake Lanier Association's Abandoned and Derelict Docks and Boats program.

