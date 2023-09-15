Man wanted for questioning in robbery outside Cheshire Bridge Road CVS, police say

Atlanta police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery on Cheshire Bridge Road over the summer.

Officials say the robbery happened in the early morning hours of July 26 outside the CVS on the 2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road.

The victim told investigators he was inside his car in the parking lot when a man walked up and asked for a ride.

When the driver told the man no, he said the man got into his vehicle and threatened him if he didn't give him the vehicle and other things.

After giving the suspect the keys, the man drove off and left the area.

(Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta)

Police shared a photo of the person of interest in the robbery taken from surveillance cameras at the CVS.

If you have any information that could help identify the man, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).